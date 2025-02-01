Skip to Content
UCCS men’s team cruises past Mesa.

Published 11:04 PM

The UCCS men's basketball team knocked off Colorado Mesa, 71-57, on Saturday.

Xavier Martinez scored 17 points in the win.

UCCS improves to 13-7.

