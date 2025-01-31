Teen severely injured in Gaza bombing coming to Colorado Springs for treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Thanks to a network of volunteers and medical professionals, one 17-year-old boy who was severely injured in a Gaza bombing will begin his medical treatment in Colorado Springs.

Abdalaziz is the first child from Gaza to be brought to Colorado through the efforts of HEAL Palestine, a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization dedicated to providing medical assistance and relief to those in need.

According to the organization, Abdalaziz was severely injured in a bombing in April of 2024, which resulted in the loss of his left leg after an above-the-knee amputation.

Abdalaziz will arrive at Denver International Airport on Friday, Jan. 31. Afterwards, Abdalaziz will head to Colorado Springs, where he'll receive treatment at Audubon Orthotic and Prosthetic Services.

HEAL Palestine said his arrival to the U.S. marks the beginning of a new chapter, as he will receive critical medical care and support to improve his quality of life and enhance his ability to live independently.



