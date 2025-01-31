Suspect in Colorado missing persons case arrested in Texas, juvenile safely located

BELLAIRE, Texas (KRDO) – A missing juvenile from Colorado was found safe in Houston, Texas and a suspect arrested, thanks to quick work by the Bellaire Police Department.

On Jan. 28, Bellaire officers were notified that a suspect from a Colorado missing persons case was seen driving in the area. They quickly located the vehicle and arrested the driver on unrelated charges, the department said. The suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Sergio Saloj Quiche.

After an investigation, the department's Criminal Investigations Division and Special Response Team was able to identify where the missing Colorado juvenile was being held in Houston.

Officers successfully recovered the girl, who has yet to be publicly identified, and transported her to the Juvenile Justice Center. She will soon be returned to Colorado, BPD said.

Quiche also faces additional charges pending out of Colorado.