Pueblo PD officer arrested by FBI for sexual exploitation of a child

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced Friday that a now-former officer has been arrested by the FBI, in partnership with the Colorado Springs Police Department, on a charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child: Possess-Distribute, a Class 3 Felony.

According to the PPD, upon notification of Mejia's arrest, an internal affairs investigation was launched and he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This action is in line with the due process procedures of the City of Pueblo regarding alleged employee misconduct.

The PPD said Gerardo Mejia resigned while under investigation on the day of his arrest. He was an officer with the department for two years.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller released the following statement:

"I want to emphasize that no one is above the law. Our department has taken swift action to address this behavior, which represents a significant violation of trust and moral standards. Mejia's alleged actions are solely his own and do not reflect or represent the values, standards, or integrity of the men and women of the Pueblo Police Department. We understand as law enforcement officials that it is essential that we operate with the highest levels of integrity to maintain the trust of the community we serve. Any actions that undermine our oath will not be tolerated. We will collaborate with the FBI and any necessary agencies to ensure these actions are punished to the fullest extent of the law."

The PPD said they have no further comment on this matter.