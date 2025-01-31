Pueblo County deputies rescue hiker who fell off cliff

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County officials say they have rescued a hiker who fell off a cliff Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, people nearby heard the hiker's screams and called Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Source: PCSO

Responders were sent out on foot, finding the hiker and bringing her to a Flight for Life helicopter.

The sheriff's office says she was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs with serious injuries.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Volunteer Search and Rescue, Pueblo West Fire, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, AMR, and Flight for Life were all involved in the search and rescue.