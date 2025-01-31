KRDO13 morning anchor and former Team USA skater reflects on tremendous skating tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's hard to put into words how close the figure skating world is. Everyone knows everyone. And if you didn't know someone, you probably knew their coach, or at the very least their skating club.

And skating is one of those sports that once you're in it, you're in it forever. Even for me, who retired in 2013. Nearly 15 years later I still love the many connections I have with past and present members of the skating community. I love watching the big events, judging when I have the time, and doing stories on local skaters in Colorado Springs.

Brynn competing at Nationals

While I might be a step removed compared to my teenage years, learning there were skaters on board American Eagle Flight 5342 was hard to comprehend. That plane collided with a military helicopter in Washington, D.C. killing 67 people in total.

It was a relief to hear from many of my friends and coaches that they had made it home safely from nationals earlier this week. I was on the air anchoring this tragedy and texting former partners and coaches at the Broadmoor World Arena during the commercial breaks. But my heart sank knowing someone else was waiting for that text back that would never come.

The skaters on board were part of the National Development Team. They were the future of skating and had the great honor of being invited to this U.S. Figure Skating camp this week, following the U.S. Championships. This group of athletes were pursuing their dreams of hopefully one day winning a national medal or making an Olympic team. They had promise and potential and I am so sad they will never skate again.

The Skating Club of Boston says at least 14 U.S. Figure Skating members, including skaters and coaches, were onboard. None are believed to have connections to Colorado Springs or the Broadmoor World Arena. Many of them lived and trained back east. Several parents were also killed after joining their kids at this camp in Wichita. Every rink in America is grieving these talented athletes, dedicated coaches, and supportive family members. We will always remember you.