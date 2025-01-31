King Soopers union members across Colorado voting to authorize strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – King Soopers workers across Colorado are voting to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike this week, with some northern Colorado grocery store workers already voting overwhelmingly in favor.

According to a release from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, during vote meetings held Wednesday and Thursday, workers from the Metro Denver, Boulder, Parker and Broomfield bargaining units unanimously voted to approve a strike.

Additional votes are expected to take place for workers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Friday and Saturday, which could authorize strikes across southern Colorado as well.

The exact times, dates and locations of the strikes will be determined later and will be announced to workers and the public in advance of any strike, the union said.

The votes come after about three months of negotiations between the grocer and UFCW Local 7, whose original contract expired on Friday, Jan. 17, nulling the 'no strike clause.'

“There are multiple Unfair Labor Practice charges we have filed against King Soopers over the last several months," UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement. "These range from illegal intimidation of workers by the employer to the employer’s failure to provide needed information on staffing to allow for the union to prepare a comprehensive proposal to resolve the staffing crisis in King Soopers’ stores. Kroger negotiators have illegally insisted on robbing retiree health care benefits to fund wage increases for workers today. Sadly, this Company’s targeting of fixed-income retirees and other vulnerable populations only compounds its history of targeting consumers with predatory pricing.”

UFCW Local 7 represents 23,000 union grocery store workers across Colorado, 12,000 of which are employed at King Soopers and City Market stores.

In a Friday release, King Soopers said it is committed to keeping its doors open amid ongoing negotiations.

"The Company respects its associates' right to collectively bargain and choose what is best for them and their families, while also fulfilling its responsibility to serve their customers with fresh food, essentials and pharmacy services," the release read in part.

King Soopers described their last proposal as their, "last, best and final offer." It included a $4.50 an hour pay increase over the life of the proposed 4-year contract.

READ MORE: King Soopers presents final offer to Local 7, current labor contract expires at midnight

“While we respect our associates' rights to participate in a work stoppage, any associate who chooses to continue to work is welcome,” said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers, in the statement. “We believe our associates would be better served if the Union worked with us to reach an agreement that would not risk leaving our associates without a paycheck. We remain open to continuing to meet with the Union to reach a resolution.”

The company said it remains confident that the union's allegations of unfair labor practices are "unfounded," and that it has been committed to negotiating "in good faith" with UFCW Local 7 since

October.

King Soopers also said it will turn to hiring temporary workers to staff its stores if necessary.

"To be clear, King Soopers values their hard-working associates, and these temporary workers are NOT replacement workers as nobody can replace the Company’s dedicated staff, however, the Company has an obligation to the community to keep their stores open," the release read.