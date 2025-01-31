Skip to Content
Feds say they’ve broken up a crime operation coming out of Denver, led by Venezuelan gang

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Federal prosecutors say they believe an investigation has broken up a criminal operation led by the infamous gang out of Venezuela, Tren de Aragua.

Tren de Aragua has been at the center of national headlines, most notably after a series of reports in Aurora alleged gang members had taken over an apartment complex.

According to our partners at 9News, a complaint filed in U.S. District Court shows undercover agents made multiple gun purchases from the suspects, who were working out of the Ivy Crossing Apartments.

Throughout their investigation, undercover agents say they were offered and sold "pink cocaine" from the suspects. They were also offered females for parties.

According to an investigation by 9News, seven people were arrested, though only one was named in the criminal complaint: 36-year-old Jose Manuel Guerra-Caballero.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado says he was arrested in Indiana and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

