CSPD: Two arrested for fatal hit-and-run in December

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made arrests in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in December 2024.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, CSPD responded to the 4500 Block of Edison Avenue for a hit-and-run crash. When officers arrived, they located a bicyclist in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, CSPD said.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist as 55-year-old Michael Pompa.

According to CSPD, the investigation identified two suspects, 24-year-old Chloe Geiger and 40-year-old Corey Skinner. The arrest warrant for the suspects was issued on January 17, 2025. Geiger turned herself into the El Paso County Jail on January 20, 2025, and Skinner turned himself in on January 21, 2025.

CSPD said Geiger was charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury (Hit and Run), a class 3 felony. Skinner was also charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury (Hit and Run), as well as Careless Driving Resulting in Death, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.