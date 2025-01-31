Skip to Content
‘Considerable’ avalanche danger in high elevations of Pikes Pike area this weekend

Colorado Avalanche Information Center
Published 5:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says areas above the treeline in the Pikes Peak region have considerable avalanche risk for Saturday.

Experts with the CAIC say recent snow will start to move around in plumes as westerly wind picks up.

Example photo of snow coming off the peaks close to Red Mountain Pass (Source: CAIC)

The CAIC says those nearby should pay close attention to wind-drifted areas, which will be the most dangerous this weekend.

"You can trigger an avalanche where new snow and strong winds create a dense surface slab in steep terrain. The most dangerous slopes will face northeast to east to southeast, where slabs formed over a foot deep on hardened old snow surfaces," read a blurb on the CAIC website.

Wind slabs (Source: CAIC)
Celeste Springer

