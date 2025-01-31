Skip to Content
Canon City PD investigting drive-by shooting

today at 12:40 PM
Published 12:54 PM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting.

The CCPD said officers were dispatched just after midnight on Jan. 31, 2025, to the 800 block of N. Cottonwood Ave. on a report of shots fired.

According to the CCPD, no one was injured but officers did verify a drive-by shooting incident had occurred.

The department said no arrests have been made and this is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

