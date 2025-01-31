Canon City PD investigting drive-by shooting

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting.

The CCPD said officers were dispatched just after midnight on Jan. 31, 2025, to the 800 block of N. Cottonwood Ave. on a report of shots fired.

According to the CCPD, no one was injured but officers did verify a drive-by shooting incident had occurred.

The department said no arrests have been made and this is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.