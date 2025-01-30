U.S. Figure Skating, based in Colorado Springs, reacts to tragic plane and helicopter crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The D.C. fire chief confirmed Thursday morning they found no survivors and have moved from rescue efforts to body recovery efforts.

According to American Airlines, there were 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, which crashed into the Potomac River after colliding with a black hawk helicopter on a training mission. D.C. fire said it has recovered 27 bodies from the passenger plane and one body from the helicopter.

KRDO13 has learned that figure skaters from the United States and Russia were on that plane. It was en route from Kansas where the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships were held. U.S. Figure Skating says they were on their way back from a national development camp.

In a statement to CNN, the organization-- which is based in Colorado Springs-- said, "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts."

As of publication, they have not released the names of the athletes and coaches aboard the plane.