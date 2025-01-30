One dead following crash on Highway 115

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 115 Thursday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to multiple crashes on Highway 115 Thursday morning. The call for the fatal crash near Penrose came in at 7:19 a.m.

CSP said initial reports indicated this was a head-on crash between two vehicles. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), told a KRDO13 crew at the scene that a snow plow was involved in the accident.

The crash closed the highway but it has since reopened.

CSP said the crash is under investigation at this time and the deceased person will be identified by the Fremont County Coroner. No further information is available at this time.