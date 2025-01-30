Women’s professional soccer is coming to Colorado

Women's professional soccer is coming to our state. The National Women's Soccer League officially awarded Denver a new team today. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and the owner of the new Denver NWSL team Robert Cohen were overjoyed with the news. There's no name yet for the team. They will begin playing in 2026. Women's pro soccer coming to our state was a long time coming,

"This has been a long time coming for a lot of us that have worked tirelessly on this for not only just a couple of years, but literally for decades," says owner, Robert Cohen. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman added, "I'll also just give a shout out to the literally thousands of postcards I was sent, thousands by the girls who play soccer and want to aspire to play professionally, and they deserve it."