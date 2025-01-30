Skip to Content
News

Women’s professional soccer is coming to Colorado

By
Published 8:08 PM

Women's professional soccer is coming to our state. The National Women's Soccer League officially awarded Denver a new team today. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and the owner of the new Denver NWSL team Robert Cohen were overjoyed with the news. There's no name yet for the team. They will begin playing in 2026. Women's pro soccer coming to our state was a long time coming,

"This has been a long time coming for a lot of us that have worked tirelessly on this for not only just a couple of years,  but literally for decades," says owner, Robert Cohen. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman added, "I'll also just give a shout out to the literally thousands  of postcards I was sent,  thousands  by the girls who play soccer and want to aspire  to play professionally, and they deserve it."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content