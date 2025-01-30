National Women’s Soccer League team coming to Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A National Women’s Soccer League team is coming to Colorado!

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has awarded a new team to Denver, the league announced Thursday.

The NWSL said in its announcement Thursday that the Mile High City will be home to the league's 16th franchise. The team will also be Denver's first women's professional sports team in a major national league.

According to our news partners in Denver, the new franchise said it is finalizing plans for a purpose-built stadium for professional women’s soccer and a dedicated, purpose-built performance facility for female athletes. The team also said more information about the stadium will be available as plans are finalized and the team's name, crest, colors, and brand identity will also be announced at a later date.