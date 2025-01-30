Downtown Colorado Springs church continues to get vandalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Colorado Springs church that's been vandalized four times in six months is asking the community to help find the people responsible for damaging their property. The most recent incident happened Monday night and was all caught on camera.

"This particular banner, was a statement, proclaiming a just world for all. And it's a rainbow banner. And we have hung it in front of the church for many years," said Emily Bond, Director of Administration and Communications First Congregational Church.

According to Colorado Springs Police, First Congregational Church in Colorado Springs has had four reports of vandalism between February 2024 and September 2024, and the latest incident was Monday night.

"In past incidents, we have not had any theft occur. Damage. Yes. We've had, unfortunately, graffiti, on both the front of the building, on the side of the building," said Bond.

In the surveillance video from the 27th, you can see one individual running up to the church and a few seconds later you see a couple more people running up to the church. You can see them pulling the flag down and after several tries they're able to tear it down and the suspects drive off with the flag.

"It's disheartening, knowing that, there are people out there who wish to be damaging," said Bond.

Back in 2002, the church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is why the building doesn't have any cameras on the outside, but after so many incidents some changes could be happening.

"We are in talks about installing cameras. It is a bit more of a complicated, process. And not an easy one, because this is a listed historical building," said Bond.

After everything the church has been through, they say they're going to continue to spread the message, "A just world for all."

"We will continue to put that message out to the world because this is a really important message. We value the peace that we want in both our community and our country," said Bond.

Colorado Springs PD says all cases remain open and if you have any information you're asked to call police.