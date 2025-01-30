Chaffee Co. Sheriff issues statement critical of sentencing in case involving fentanyl distribution

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff has issued a statement following the sentencing of a man charged with multiple crimes relating to the possession and distribution of fentanyl.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), they received a tip on Jan. 25, 2025, about an individual who was in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl at his residence north of Buena Vista. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence. 600 fentanyl pills and "numerous" firearms were recovered, one of which was a handgun that was reported stolen, the sheriff's office said.

According to the CCSO, 50-year-old Christopher Foreman of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with the following:

Special Offender-Sale or Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Drug Felony 1

Special Offender-While in Commission of sale or distribution of a controlled substance, (deadly weapon), Drug Felony 1

Distribution/Manufacturing/Dispensing/Sale of a Controlled Substance, Drug Felony 1

Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, Drug Felony 4

Theft Value at least $300 less than $1000 Misdemeanor 2

According to the CCSO, a Drug Felony 1 in the state of Colorado holds a sentencing range of 8-32 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC). The sheriff's office said a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office was accepted stating that Foreman would plead guilty to a Durg Felony 2, which holds a sentencing range of four to eight years in the DOC, with sentencing open to the court. A pre-sentencing investigation was also ordered by the court.

The CCSO said it was revealed on January 28, that the pre-sentencing investigation recommended a sentence to the DOC and not to Community Corrections, which is a sentencing alternative to prison for felony offenders that offers treatment and supervision to change their behavior to reintegrate into the community. The District Attorney's Office argued for a sentence of six years in the DOC, the sheriff's office said.

According to the CCSO, District Judge Dayna Vise sentenced Christopher Forearm to four years of probation and 120 days in jail.

In response to this sentence, Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich issued the following statement:

“To say I am disappointed with the sentence handed down might be an understatement. This was the largest Fentanyl bust in the history of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. Fentanyl, as everyone knows, is one of the largest epidemics facing our country. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. I am proud of the work our investigators and partnering agencies put into this very large and time-consuming investigation which included a large amount of overtime working through the nights. I am also very happy with the efforts of the district attorney’s office bringing this case forward. Our office, along with our local law enforcement partners in Chaffee County, will continue our efforts to rid our community of these dangerous substances. I have all the sympathy in the world for an addict who wants to get clean and I will go to the end of the world for them to help. However, I have no tolerance for someone trying to poison our community.”