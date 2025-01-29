Multiple arrests made during sweep of illegal camps along trail in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple arrests were made during a sweep of illegal homeless camps this week along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) reported Wednesday.

According to EPCSO, a sweeping crackdown on illegal homeless encampments was done on January 27, along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near E. Las Vegas St. Some sections of this road are in Colorado Springs, and some are not. The sweep was in response to a "surge of complaints" and reports of increased camping in the area, the sheriff's office said.

EPCSO said deputies notified the people camping that they must vacate these areas as it is illegal to camp there. Four people were cited for trespassing on private property, and three others received citations under El Paso County Ordinance 17-363 for unauthorized camping on public property. Deputies also located an individual who had been reported missing, according to EPCSO.

Three arrests were also made on outstanding warrants:

40-year-old Daniel Scheuermann was arrested for failing to comply with probation on a Domestic Violence Felony Menacing charge.

23-year-old Leticia Gutierrez was taken into custody for escape from the Department of Corrections (parole violation), stemming from a 1st Degree Criminal Trespass charge.

62-year-old Yancey Buckalew was arrested for multiple failure-to-appear warrants related to driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.

EPCSO said deputies posted notices to vacate the area, and in cooperation with El Paso County Code Enforcement, will conduct follow-up actions to ensure compliance.