Mt. Carmel hosting job fair with more than 30 employers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a job fair with more than 30 employers on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

According to the organization, the job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 530 Communication Circle.

“Employers know that veterans, transitioning military members, and their families have the

right mix of skills, discipline and dedication they need for today’s workforce,” said Jon Dix,

director of transition and employment at Mt. Carmel. “We’re looking forward to connecting

people to jobs with this hiring fair.”

Employers include: