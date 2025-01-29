Skip to Content
Mt. Carmel hosting job fair with more than 30 employers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a job fair with more than 30 employers on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

According to the organization, the job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 530 Communication Circle.

“Employers know that veterans, transitioning military members, and their families have the
right mix of skills, discipline and dedication they need for today’s workforce,” said Jon Dix,
director of transition and employment at Mt. Carmel. “We’re looking forward to connecting
people to jobs with this hiring fair.”

Employers include:

  • Add Staff
  • Entegris
  • The Colorado Springs Police Department
  • The Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • Colorado Springs Utilities
  • The Colorado Department of Corrections
  • The Federal Bureau of Prisons
  • The FBI
  • Bowhead
  • Arcfield
  • Amentum
  • TEKsystems
