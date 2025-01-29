Keanu Reeves and Bette Midler boost Stay in LA campaign

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — More star power has been added to a campaign aimed at keeping more Hollywood production in Los Angeles.

Keanu Reeves and Bette Midler have reportedly joined others in supporting Stay in LA, a new campaign meant to boost production staying or returning to the area in light of the region’s recent devastating wildfires.

The two stars join Zooey Deschanel, Joshua Jackson, Olivia Wilde, Alex Winter, Kevin Bacon and Connie Britton and more in signing on to the grassroots campaign, launched by Alexandra Pechman and Sarah Adina Smith, acccording to Deadline.

“The group has proposed uncapping the tax incentive for productions that shoot in LA County for the next three years as part of the overall disaster relief effort as well as calling on the studios and streamers to pledge at least 10% more production in LA over the next three years,” the publication reported.

Stay in LA is asking California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the California State Legislature and the city council to join forces in working on passing necessary measures to incentivize entertainment production in the city.

“The fires remind us that we are nothing without each other. Los Angeles is like no place else on Earth because of the people who live here— but they can’t afford to stay and rebuild without jobs,” Smith said.

President Donald Trump recently announced that he was enlisting actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors” to Hollywood.

