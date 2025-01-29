District 11 middle school hopes to transform into a “community school” with new program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with District 11 say they're launching a new "community school" model at Galileo Middle School.

According to the district, they are creating what they're calling the "Ascend Center." There, the district and Joint Initiatives for Youth and Families will bring together community partners to help serve families at the school.

The district says they will be working with the following organizations:

Diversus Health: family and child counseling

Mission Possible: intensive ongoing family wraparound services

Success4Life Tutoring Services: daily tutoring for Galileo students and outside students referred to Ascend

Peak Vista Community Health Centers: reoccurring on-site medical services

New Horizon Youth & Family Services: behavioral health interventions

4th Judicial District: referrals and family support

EPC Department of Human Services: help families move out and stay out of systems

The hope is to provide easily accessible wrap-around services for families.

"This program helps to keep children grounded because it's not just focused on the child, it's focused on the whole family. So, when we refer students to get support, we make sure we bring in the student, teachers, the parents -- anyone who is there to help support this child and their success. That's why we believe it is the right move for our community," said Julia Scott, Principal at Galileo Middle School.