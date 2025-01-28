Search warrants lead to recovery of guns and drugs at same Pueblo location twice in January
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On January 23, 2025, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Pueblo SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Ash St.
The PPD said this was the second search warrant served at this location in a 22-day period. Multiple arrests were made and guns and drugs were recovered during both searches.
According to the PPD, on January 23, 60-year-old Omar Hernandez was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Jose Monje-Calderon, 51, and Lorenzo Gonzales-Diaz, 57, were arrested on existing warrants and are facing additional state charges.
The PPD said the search on January 23, recovered:
- four firearms (two of the firearms had previously been reported stolen
- Ammunition of various calibers
- 43.3 grams of methamphetamine
- 1.1 grams of cocaine
- 138.3 (approximately 1,383 pills) grams of fentanyl
- $2,734.75 in cash.
The search on January1, recovered:
- 30.8 grams of methamphetamine
- 60.5 grams of fentanyl (pills)
- 20.8 grams of heroin
- Three large capacity AK-47 magazines with 7.62mm x 39 (55 live rounds total)
- Ammunition of various calibers
- A .22 caliber Harrington and Richardson Revolver
- A dismantled .22 caliber firearm