Search warrants lead to recovery of guns and drugs at same Pueblo location twice in January

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On January 23, 2025, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Pueblo SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Ash St.

The PPD said this was the second search warrant served at this location in a 22-day period. Multiple arrests were made and guns and drugs were recovered during both searches.

According to the PPD, on January 23, 60-year-old Omar Hernandez was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Jose Monje-Calderon, 51, and Lorenzo Gonzales-Diaz, 57, were arrested on existing warrants and are facing additional state charges.

The PPD said the search on January 23, recovered:

four firearms (two of the firearms had previously been reported stolen

Ammunition of various calibers

43.3 grams of methamphetamine

1.1 grams of cocaine

138.3 (approximately 1,383 pills) grams of fentanyl

$2,734.75 in cash.

The search on January1, recovered: