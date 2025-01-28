Skip to Content
Search warrants lead to recovery of guns and drugs at same Pueblo location twice in January

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On January 23, 2025, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Pueblo SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Ash St.

The PPD said this was the second search warrant served at this location in a 22-day period. Multiple arrests were made and guns and drugs were recovered during both searches.

According to the PPD, on January 23, 60-year-old Omar Hernandez was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Jose Monje-Calderon, 51, and Lorenzo Gonzales-Diaz, 57, were arrested on existing warrants and are facing additional state charges.  

The PPD said the search on January 23, recovered:

  • four firearms (two of the firearms had previously been reported stolen 
  • Ammunition of various calibers
  • 43.3 grams of methamphetamine 
  • 1.1 grams of cocaine 
  • 138.3 (approximately 1,383 pills) grams of fentanyl 
  • $2,734.75 in cash.  

The search on January1, recovered:

  • 30.8 grams of methamphetamine 
  • 60.5 grams of fentanyl (pills) 
  • 20.8 grams of heroin 
  • Three large capacity AK-47 magazines with 7.62mm x 39 (55 live rounds total) 
  • Ammunition of various calibers
  • A .22 caliber Harrington and Richardson Revolver 
  • A dismantled .22 caliber firearm 
