Judge temporarily blocks White House freeze on federal grants and loans

WASHINGTON (KRDO) - A judge has temporarily blocked a freeze on federal grants and loans, according to the Associated Press.

According to CNN, the White House issued a memorandum this week saying federal agencies “must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance."

The move caused concern among nonprofits across the country who rely on federal loans and grants.

On Tuesday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced he planned to join other attorney generals in filing a lawsuit over a pause in federal funding.

An Office of Management and Budget memo attempted to clarify some of the orders. According to CNN, officials said the freeze is not across the board and is instead targeted to executive orders that address immigration, foreign aid, climate and energy, DEI initiatives, gender identity and abortion.

According to the Associated Press, the block by U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan will prevent the federal freeze until Monday.