First responders rescue multiple cows from ponds in Eastern Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - First responders in Pueblo County have been busy recently with bovine rescues.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the volunteer dive & fire teams along with emergency management staff and sheriff's deputies responded to two different rescues in a 72-hour period involving cows that fell through ice on ponds in Eastern Pueblo County.

The sheriff's office said three cows were rescued Monday, Jan. 27, and two others were rescued last Friday. The cows wandered out onto ponds and fell through thin ice. Some had to be pulled from the icy water and others were able to walk out with some assistance from rescuers, the PCSO said.