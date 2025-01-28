Denver Broncos Foundation to provide helmets to high school tackle football teams in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Broncos are doing a great thing for high school football teams in Colorado.

The Denver Broncos Foundation said they will provide more than 15,000 new, Riddel Axiom helmets to cover every high school tackle football program in the state of Colorado.

The foundation said these state-of-the-art Axiom helmets come standard with InSite Smart Helmet Technology and work with InSite Analytics, an innovative coaching tool designed to proactively influence player performance and reduce head impact exposure.

The foundation said the helmets will be provided to teams over a four-year period from 2025 through 2028.