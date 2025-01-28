Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora to provide space for ICE operations

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Northern Command said Tuesday that beginning this week, Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora will be providing facilities for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to stage and process criminal aliens within the U.S.

According to a statement from U.S. Northern Command, this comes at the request of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The statement said the ICE requirements for the facility include a temporary operations center, staging area, and a temporary holding location for the receiving, holding, and processing of criminal aliens. This facility will be manned by ICE senior leaders, special agents, and analysts, as well as members of DHS Components and other federal law enforcement agencies.