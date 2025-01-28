Body found in Falcon believed to be missing 97-year-old woman

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) – On Jan. 26, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies discovered a deceased woman who matched the description of a 97-year-old woman missing from Falcon.

The sheriff's office said it received a missing person report for Corrye Brewer on Jan. 25, who was visiting family in the Falcon area. At the time of the report, Brewer, who suffers from a "cognitive impairment," had not been seen for nearly 24 hours, EPSO said.

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, K9 Deputies and the El Paso County Search and Rescue were deployed to help locate her. Throughout the night, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives supported these efforts by conducting interviews and following leads.

Just a day after she was reported missing, deputies searching for Brewer discovered a deceased female whose appearance matched her physical description near Judge Orr Road and Calhan Highway.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said it will officially identify the individual and determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation remains active. If you have any information, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Communication Center at 719-390-5555.