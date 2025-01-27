‘Spot Blight Removal Program’ targets abandoned properties in Pueblo for redevelopment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Abandoned or dilapidated homes have become an all too common sight in Pueblo, but now a proposed pilot program aims to tackle the issue.

The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, otherwise known as PURA, is gearing up to address abandoned properties through an initiative called "The Spot Blight Removal Program."

This is all part of a push to help revitalize some of Pueblo's aging neighborhoods. The goal is to turn blighted properties into a priority for redevelopment by the private sector.

It's something the executive director for PURA, Jerry Pacheco, says is a real necessity, "We would be able to go in and completely abate the property and then turn it over into a productive reuse."

The proposed program would take properties that are burned, boarded, and in significant disrepair and turn them into plots that can be redeveloped.

"Investment begets investment. So. if you could replace a property like this with a productive duplex or a commercial building, it has a positive net effect on, on the tax rolls and the values in the neighborhood," Pacheco said.

The program stems from a resolution passed by the PURA board last year. Pacheco says the areas they are targeting include the lower west and east sides of the city, as well as Bessemer; otherwise known as the 'Y Zone.'

Most city officials agree that the abandoned properties contribute to the decline of neighborhoods and substantially impair growth within the city.

"They are infringing on the rights, the air quality and the health of the folks that are their next door neighbors," Pacheco said.

However, he acknowledges that there is a controversial element to this, "You're taking a piece of property from somebody who has let it go, let it deteriorate to a point that they're negatively affecting their neighbors."

He says under the program, those property owners will be compensated by an amount decided by an appraiser and a judge.

Spot Blight Program leaders are now in the process of gathering funding and identifying which blighted homes to begin with.

From there they will head to Pueblo City Council to hopefully get the final green light.