Prescribed burns to begin on Fort Carson training areas now through April

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson officials say people living or traveling near base should expect to see smoke off and on as they work on prescribed burns.

According to officials, prescribed burns will be conducted on Fort Carson training areas and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site by the Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works Conservation Branch.

The prescribed burns will run intermittently from this week into April.

Officials say their goal is to reduce wildfire risk, and will only be conducting the burns when it's safe to do so given the weather.

Residents are likely to see smoke along the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors from Colorado Springs to Pueblo-- or along Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Any concerns about the project can be brought to Fort Carson by calling (719) 526-9849.