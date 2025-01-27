Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is in custody after police say he allegedly abducted his estranged girlfriend Saturday morning.

On Jan. 25, CSPD responded to a domestic disturbance call just before 7 a.m. on East Rockrimmon Boulevard. Law enforcement was told that the victim had been abducted by her estranged boyfriend.

The Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault unit then took over the investigation and soon located the suspect's vehicle in the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, near East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

According to CSPD, the victim was spotted being taken to the car before the Tactical Enforcement Unit stepped in to rescue her.

After speaking with the two, police arrested the suspect, 38-year old Matthew Chavaries, on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges.