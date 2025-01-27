Coroner’s office identifies parent killed in Colo. Springs weight throwing accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Monday, Jan. 27, the El Paso County coroner's office confirmed 57-year-old Wade Langston was the man killed in a tragic incident at a track meet at UCCS.

RELATED: ‘This never happens’: Coaches, Parents share horrifying track meet experience that left one parent dead

Over the weekend, witnesses say a teen competing in a weight throw event accidentally launched a weight above the net meant to protect spectators.

Families were quickly evacuated from the building, where police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSPD says the incident was an accident and have no further investigation.

The Langston family is asking for privacy, but they sent this statement:

“Wade was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother and brother-in-law, fun uncle, and an even more fun great-uncle. He was a truly wonderful person who brought laughter to every room he entered with his great sense of humor. There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow, but we are clinging tightly to the memories, laughter and love that we shared with Wade. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support but ask for privacy as we process this profound grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with all others impacted by this tragedy.” - Statement by Wade’s family

The Langston family has also organized this GoFundMe for Wade's son's college tuition. They tell KRDO13 he will be attending college this fall. You can support the family here.