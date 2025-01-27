CBI investigating possible animal attack death in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working alongside the Costilla County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible deadly animal attack in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches area.

The sheriff's office said it is awaiting for results from the El Paso County Coroner's Office to determine the exact cause of the person's death.

As of now, investigators say they are unable to identify what type of animal may be responsible for the attack until further analysis is completed.

Costilla County deputies and CBI investigators "hiked the immediate area" close to the possible attack, but said they were not able to locate anything that identified the animal.

The sheriff's office is warning those who live in or around the area to be vigilant and extra cautious of their surroundings as they continue the investigation.