Car crashes into building near downtown Colorado Springs

today at 5:54 AM
Published 5:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are investigating after they say a driver crashed a car into a building south of downtown overnight.

Just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers responded to the crash at East Las Vegas Street and South Nevada, where they located a car rammed into a building across the street from the Maverick gas station.

The driver was not in the car when police arrived.

CSPD tells KRDO13 that the incident does not appear to be a smash-and-grab, but instead a hit-and-run crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

Sadie Buggle

