Annual ‘Point in Time Survey’ counts homeless population on single night in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The annual Point in Time Survey was conducted Monday in El Paso County.

The survey is an organized effort required by Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to learn more about the homeless population nationwide. The effort is coordinated by the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care and Community Health Partnership (CHP) and counts the homeless population on a single night in the community, according to the CHP.

CHP said survey locations are city-wide and include both urban and rural areas in El Paso County. Trained volunteers work in teams to conduct surveys throughout the region in compliance with the requirements set forth by HUD. Surveying is also done on a smaller scale at some service provider agencies and by street outreach providers throughout the week.

According to CHP, for the survey's purpose, homelessness includes individuals and families sleeping in an emergency shelter, transitional housing program, or a place not meant for human habitation. This includes vehicles, parks, abandoned buildings, bus stations, airports, urban encampments, etc., on the night designated for the count.

CHP said to ensure that everyone is counted, the work is done with outreach teams from Homeward Pikes Peak, The PLACE, Hope COS, Westside CARES, Colorado Springs Police Department Homeless Outreach Team, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Outreach teams are working in coordination to survey locations such as camps, parked cars, creek beds, etc. Other volunteers cover downtown, libraries, and neighborhoods.

According to CHP, the final report from HUD is typically released in late spring/early summer but the exact date varies from year-to-year.