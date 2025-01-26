Warmer & drier Sunday ahead

TODAY: A few lingering snow showers and frozen drizzle is possible this morning but should clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures rebound slightly to the low 30s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Temperatures warm way up to the mid to high 40s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Eastern Plains! We're mostly dry across the state with a few snow showers possible across our Southern and Central Mountains as the jet stream ushers in some Pacific moisture from an upper level low pressure system over the West Coast.

EXTENDED: We stay mostly dry until midweek, when that low pressure system scoots closer to Colorado, bringing us the chance for a high impact storm for Southern Colorado according to current models. It's still a ways out, so we'll keep you updated as our forecast becomes more fine-tuned!