Vehicle crashes into house on Colorado Springs south side

today at 2:36 PM
Published 2:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported that crews were on scene of a vehicle vs home crash on the south side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, the crash happened at 860 Wycliffe and Heavy Rescue and Collapse teams were on scene. Two minor injuries were reported and one person was taken to the hospital.

Three people were in the vehicle but no one was inside the home at the time of the crash, the department said.

