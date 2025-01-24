Stratmoor Hills fire crew returns from fighting fires in California, but a new crew is on the way

STRATMOOR HILLS, Colo. (KRDO) - The fire crew from El Paso County that stepped up to help out Southern California during the wildfires will soon arrive back home to Colorado.

Firefighters from the Stratmoor Hills Fire District went to help battle the wildfires in Southern California and are coming back tonight. KRDO13 talked with one of them and he told us what they experienced during the 2-weeks that they were helping out with the Eaton Fire.

Firefighter John Ortiz with the Stratmoor Hills Fire District shared pictures and video.

"The first couple of days, it was just shock and awe," said Ortiz. "It was just complete destruction. There were blocks that there was nothing left... You could see cars in the driveways melted."

The team arrived in Southern California on the 9th of this month. Right away, they were assigned to help with the Eaton Fire, which burned more than 14,000 acres.

"Our primary responsibility was to ensure that we put out the hotspots, that we make sure that, the surrounding houses that were not affected," said Ortiz.

Ortiz has been in the fire service since 1996 and says this is the most destruction he's seen for a community.

"But this is the most, destruction that I've been a part of from a fire, especially in a community. Where we lost 9000 houses at our fire," said Ortiz.

Now that their 14 days are over, a new crew from the Stratmoor Hills Fire District arrived in Southern California to continue helping with the wildfire, like a changing of the guard.

"Two of the new members that are out there are career firefighters and separate those, and it is a part of their job as firefighters with us to deploy to state and federal fires. And then we have one of our volunteer firefighters with them and then our wildland engine boss as well," said Shawn Bittle, fire chief.

The new fire crew will be in Southern California for 14 days. If there continue to be more wildfires, then a new crew will be going to California.