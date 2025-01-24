Colorado Springs intersection closed while crews install water main

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The intersection of Wooten and Galley Road in western Colorado Springs will be closed in all directions until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said crews are working to install a new water main. The intersection was closed at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

CSU asks drivers to plan their routes accordingly during the closure to allow crews to work and to direct any questions to 719-668-7765 or engage@csu.org.

View a map of the closure here: