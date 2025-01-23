Skip to Content
SNOW CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

Published 2:47 PM

REST OF TODAY: Calm and clear with chilly temps in the 20's before sliding back into the teens for the evening

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with overnight lows in the single digits with calm winds

TOMORROW: Warmer and calm with highs in the mid to upper 40's with some areas across the Eastern Plains touching near 50°

EXTENDED: Another cold front sweeps across the state on Friday evening triggering a few flurries around the Palmer Divide before a second wave of energy triggers snow for the foothills and I-25 Saturday around 10am and lasting through the evening hours.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

