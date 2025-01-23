Ranchers hope to protect livestock as gray wolf moves south

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the gray wolves that was reintroduced into Colorado has officially made its way into Southern Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The reintroduction has become a contentious issue in Colorado. KRDO13 reached out to local ranchers to learn why this wolf’s journey has made many want to find a solution with CPW more than ever.

"The financial situation for ranchers is really tough and really stressful already. So now you throw in, wolves that are, stressing out these cows," explained Chrissy Mcfarren, a first-generation rancher.

She says her ranch is near black mountain, up in the northwest corner of Fremont County.

This map shows where one wolf that CPW currently tracks has been in the last month. It includes the watershed area that extends through Chaffee and Fremont County. It does not necessarily mean that the wolf made it all the way to Cañon City, but that it was in the area of the watershed.



"These are all things that I think about at 3 a.m.," said McFarren.

"It is really tough and really stressful already. So now you throw in, wolves that are, stressing out these cows, then cows are losing weight," explained McFarren.

She says the presence of wolves can cause the cows to eat less grass and produce less meat, circling the stress back around to ranchers.



"It's just one more thing that adds the kind of the stress and craziness of the season, you know," said rancher Nate Huffman, of 13H Cattle Co.

CPW says it is expanding programs to minimize conflict between livestock and wolves.

"Everybody's doing the best they can to navigate it, but yeah, I think we do need to change something," shared Huffman.

One request the ranchers explained to me was the need for protection for their livestock, such as range riders. These are people on horseback watching over cattle. CPW says they’re creating a Colorado Range Riders program that will launch this year.

CCPW says there are now 29 gray wolves in Colorado. As always, this number can change at any time if other wolves migrate to Colorado from other states or if any die.

CPW sent this response when we brought some ranchers' concerns forward: