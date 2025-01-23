Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for sexual assault of children and several dogs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a 20-year-old mand this week on a no-bond warrant in connection with the alleged sexual assault of at least three children and several dogs.

The PCSO said detectives arrested Phoenix Moncivaiz-Likes on a warrant for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child, and animal cruelty. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

According to the PCSO, the arrest comes after a year-long investigation by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives based on a cyber tip that indicated child sexual abuse material was linked to Moncivaiz-Likes.

The sheriff's office said a search of digital evidence at Moncivaiz-Likes' home turned up child sexual abuse material along with conversations of him sexually assaulting two minors. Detectives also found bestiality on his phone. The PCSO said Moncivaiz-Likes also admitted to sexual assaults on children and to performing sexual acts with several dogs. Detectives also later learned of a third child sex assault victim.