Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo aims to expand rodeo to more than five days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is aiming high with its upcoming plans.

This week, the rodeo held its State of the Rodeo conference, announcing some of its latest priorities with about six months left until the 2025 event.

Rodeo officials hope to expand the performances and make it more affordable for families.

They also say preparing for the rodeo can be as unpredictable as hog-tying cattle, but organizers say they're ready with a plan in place to put on a million-dollar rodeo.

It means new ticketing initiatives like family discounts as well as performances from around the nation and the world.

"Creating an opportunity for the Mexican National Champions to come here. So it truly is an international event. And last year we crowned champions from, I think, seven different circuits," said Paul Woody, chief marketing officer for the PRCA.

Rodeo officials say looking further ahead, they're working to expand the rodeo to more than just 5 days. The move would mean more shows, more entertainment, and more opportunities for the people of Colorado to visit the rodeo.

They also have plans to make parking easier; possibly some special treats for VIP members.

Tickets for the 2025 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo go on sale in February. This year the rodeo runs from July 8 to July 12.