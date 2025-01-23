New 9-1-1 bill would make calling emergency lines repeatedly without reason a criminal offense

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Following KRDO13 Investigate's coverage on rising 9-1-1 calls and pick-up times in Colorado Springs, lawmakers are trying to crack down on frivolous 9-1-1 calls across the state. A new law making its way through the State Legislature would make calling 9-1-1 repeatedly without a real emergency a crime.

The problem isn't just isolated to Colorado Springs, according to State Senator Marc Catlin.

"Garfield County came to me and said that they were having a serious problem with people that were just dialing 911 up to a thousand times a month," Catlin said. "There was really nothing that they could do to make it stop."

The new law, if passed, would give 9-1-1 call centers, police departments, and sheriff's offices a way to press charges against people who call repeatedly without good reason, after issuing a warning.

When KRDO13 Investigates looked into the trend in Colorado Springs, one of the problems the 9-1-1 call center's manager, Richard Suarez, pointed to was callers who called in asking what time it was, or if someone could come to their house to smash spiders.

Since our 9-1-1 special report, average call answer times have dropped about 15 seconds, from July of 2024 to December of 2024. According to lawmakers, the Bipartisan bill could help the answer time drop even further.

Pueblo police weighed in, saying, "We are supportive of work being done to address repeat offenders misusing the 9-1-1 system. While it does not happen a great deal, when it does and when done intentionally, it takes our dispatchers away from being able to take and dispatch emergency, and potentially life-threatening calls."



