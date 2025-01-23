Man arrested in connection to three separate bank robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they arrested a man this week in connection with three bank robberies in the Colorado Springs area over the past two months.

On Jan. 22, members from the CSPD Robbery Unit, Tactical Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit arrested 40-year-old Keith Frey for robbery.

Police say Frey was involved in two bank robberies in December of 2024 and an attempted bank robbery in January of 2025. The two successful robberies happened at the Integrity Bank on Powers Center Point, and the attempted was at a Chase Bank on Centennial Boulevard.

Frey was arrested without incident.

This isn't the first time Frey has been arrested in connection to a Colorado Springs bank robbery. In October of 2020, then-35-year-old Frey was taken into custody in connection to three separate robberies in the area.

During the robberies, which happened that October, Frey allegedly targeted the TCF Bank on North Union Boulevard, the First Bank on West Garden of the Gods Road and the First Bank on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.