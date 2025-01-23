Heartland Women’s Healthcare to end privileges at Carbondale hospital

By Melanie Antonitis

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WPSD) — Medical providers at Heartland Women’s Healthcare will no longer have privileges at Southern Illinois Healthcare Memorial Hospital of Carbondale effective Friday, Jan. 31, SIH announced Wednesday.

According to a Tuesday statement from Heartland Women’s Healthcare, its providers will be unable to deliver babies at the Carbondale hospital after that date. A news release from SIH said the decision was made due to the practice’s “strategic goals and operational plans.”

The practice said it would continue to provide obstetric care at its offices in Carbondale, Harrisburg, and Marion offices, and at other hospitals, and encouraged patients to talk to their providers about any changes to their delivery plans.

SIH stressed that the staff at its birthing center — including obstetricians, midwives, advanced practice providers, and registered nurses — are prepared to meet the needs of people who choose to give birth there.

“Our priority is, and always will be, the health and well-being of our patients,” said SIH Director of Women and Children’s Services Terri Pursell. “The Birthing Center will remain a place of safe, compassionate care for every stage of pregnancy.”

According to SIH, in addition to collaborating with providers from Southern Illinois Ob-Gyn Associates and Shawnee Health, the hospital has started a partnership establish an inpatient obstetrician hospitalist program, which it expects to have fully staffed by the spring.

The partnership aims to provide 24/7 emergency obstetric services.

