DA rules 2024 officer-involved shooting near Downtown Colorado Springs justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney (DA) has completed its review of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 9, 2024, near Downtown Colorado Springs.

The shooting was ruled justified.

According to the DA, at around 1 a.m. on June 9, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers observed an adult man, later identified as 21-year-old Al'Morion Germany, holding a firearm outside of the now defunct NOVA Night Club on South Nevada Avenue.

The DA said surveillance video from a nearby business also captured Germany engaging in an argument with a woman before striking her in the face with the firearm. This woman's husband then began to approach Germany. It was at this time that CSPD Officer Benjamin Hengel became aware of the situation and intervened, the DA said.

Officer Hengel drew his taser and announced himself as police, at which point Germany raised his firearm. Officer Hengel then drew his firearm and Germany started to run away, according to the DA. Germany ignored multiple commands to drop his weapon and stop. As he ran north, two other CSPD officers joined the foot pursuit.

According to the DA, Officer Hengel fired his weapon at Germany, who dropped his weapon at approximately the same time. Three rounds hit Germany in the back and officers immediately began to render aid.

Germany survived the gunshots and is facing charges including first-degree assault.

The DA's Office determined the use of deadly physical force by Officer Hengel was justified based on all the facts and circumstances of the case under the laws of Colorado.