Colorado Springs Man man sentenced to 13 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm

today at 5:33 PM
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week that a 27-year-old Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after being found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the DOJ and court records, Lemich Riddle had an outstanding arrest warrant in Nov. 2022 when he was taken into custody. During the arrest, Colorado Springs Police Department SWAT officers found six firearms in his car.

“We will always prosecute dangerous felons who possess weapons,” said United States Attorney Matt Kirsch. “This sentence reflects the seriousness of this defendant’s continued violation of the law.

