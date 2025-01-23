Colorado law enforcement agencies granted funding to help find people who wander

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Six in 10 people living with dementia will wander at least once, many doing so repeatedly, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Wandering can pose a danger to the some 91,000 Coloradans with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. It also poses threats to other people who wander, like children or those with special needs.

Dropping temperatures can be deadly for those who are lost outside; 25% of deaths related to ice or snow are from getting caught out in a storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced it has awarded a total of $89,141 to nine different law enforcement agencies across Colorado for technology to assist in searches for someone who has wandered.

“The Persons Who Wander grant program is critical in supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Chris Schaefer, Director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, in a release. “These grants will provide them with the resources they need to quickly locate missing persons, especially those who may be vulnerable and prone to wandering.”

The CBI says in 2024, they issued 63 Senior Alerts, which was one-third of all alerts issued statewide and more than all the Amber, Medina, and Missing Endangered alerts combined.

Here's a look at the agencies that have been awarded grant money: