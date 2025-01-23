Colorado law enforcement agencies granted funding to help find people who wander
PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Six in 10 people living with dementia will wander at least once, many doing so repeatedly, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
Wandering can pose a danger to the some 91,000 Coloradans with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. It also poses threats to other people who wander, like children or those with special needs.
Dropping temperatures can be deadly for those who are lost outside; 25% of deaths related to ice or snow are from getting caught out in a storm, according to the National Weather Service.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced it has awarded a total of $89,141 to nine different law enforcement agencies across Colorado for technology to assist in searches for someone who has wandered.
“The Persons Who Wander grant program is critical in supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Chris Schaefer, Director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, in a release. “These grants will provide them with the resources they need to quickly locate missing persons, especially those who may be vulnerable and prone to wandering.”
The CBI says in 2024, they issued 63 Senior Alerts, which was one-third of all alerts issued statewide and more than all the Amber, Medina, and Missing Endangered alerts combined.
Here's a look at the agencies that have been awarded grant money:
- Mesa County Sheriff’s Office: $17,775.00 for program literature and AngelSense units (fobs and watches)
- Louisville Police Department: $10,000.00 for an annual subscription fee and a drone
- Prowers County Sheriff’s Office: $10,000.00 for two Autel EVo II Dual 640T V3 Thermal Drones
- Pagosa Springs Police Department: $13,678.00 for a DJI M30T drone
- Cortez Police Department: $12,265.00 for drone pilot licenses and two Autel EVO II Dual 640T drones
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office: $9,000.00 for a FLIR SIRAS Drone
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office: $8,000.00 for a drone pilot certification class and a drone
- City of Aurora: $4,534.00 for AngelSense accessories
- Elbert County: $3,889.00 for a DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo