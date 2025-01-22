Timothée Chalamet enlists his lookalikes for help with double duty stint on ‘SNL’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Timothée Chalamet will serve as both the host and musical guest on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and he needs a little help to get through it.

Lucky, after last year’s viral lookalike contest – where dozens of Chalamet doppelgängers gathered in New York City’s Washington Square Park to vie for the title of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike, which Chalamet himself showed up to – the “A Complete Unknown” star got creative with how he plans to survive his big week at 30 Rock.

“I’ve never done this before. I’m having to be ‘SNL’ host and musical guest in the same week so, it’s a lot of work and I want to focus on the songs,” Chalamet says in a new promo released Wednesday. “So, I brought in some help to cover all the hosting duties.”

That help appeared to be four of his lookalikes, all dressed in various versions of himself.

From a Bob Dylan Chalamet with an acoustic guitar slung around his neck to a Wonka Chalamet in full purple costume, the Oscar-nominated actor has all his bases covered to help him with “stuff like meeting with the writers or working on my monologue,” he says.

Then, mid-promo, Chalamet hilariously forgets that he’s scheduled to be on “The Tonight Show” “right now,” but turns to one of his lookalikes to fill in for him.

When said lookalike walks out on stage at that late night program, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon looks a bit confused – rightfully so – but Chalamet, watching the appearance on TV with his other lookalikes, is more than impressed.

“He’s good, he’s really good,” a pleased Chalamet says. “Yeah, you guys should learn from him.”

“SNL” airs Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT.

