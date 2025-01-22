Pueblo West firefighters, deputies save woman from frozen pond

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies alongside Pueblo West firefighters rescued a 63-year-old woman who fell through the ice into a frozen pond on Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Pueblo West firefighters and deputies responded to Cattail Crossing Pond, 253 South McCulloch Boulevard, around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found the woman clinging to a section of ice. Pueblo West firefighters fastened a rescue rope around her and successfully pulled the woman to safety.

The woman told deputies that she was attempting to rescue her dog that had fallen through the ice while chasing geese. Deputies say the dog was safely rescued.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warns the public to be cautious about going out on ice due to the unstable and unpredictable conditions. While the surface may appear solid, underlying layers could be compromised and pose a risk for anyone on the ice.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say that if you fall through the ice, don’t panic. Try to remain calm and reserve your energy. If you can, get your arms onto the ice and kick your feet to help lift you onto the ice and then roll to safety.